Prank you buddies and get away with it!

We all hate it when our computers play loud sounds when they're not supposed to. With Troll Timer you can do this to your friends and have time to enjoy their desperate looks from afar. Simply pick a sound and set the timer. In a few minutes time you will see the panic take hold.

The site has been created as a sideproject by Kristoffer Andreasen after the idea emerged one day in the office. You are more than welcome to reach out to me with any feedback or suggestions for the site.

Enjoy it!

Icons are all provided by Flaticon under the Basic Flaticon license.